ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan's Island, SC

Sullivan’s Island to bring criminal charges against person who cut maritime forest

By Lexi Moore
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1imDfi_0egQ0qPs00

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Sullivan’s Island Town Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to criminally charge whoever is responsible for illegally cutting dozens of trees last month in the island’s maritime forest.

“We’ve got stewardship responsibilities. That land is owned by the town, and we have to do everything to protect it,” said Sullivan’s Island Mayor, Pat O’Neil.

Under the law, the crime is punishable by a $10,000 fine and up to 10 years in jail.

“These are the laws on the books and we are going to use them. These are serious outrageous incidents,” says Greg Hammond, a member of Sullivan’s Island Town Council.

Dan Krosse, a resident and a member of Sullivan’s Island For All says cutting down these trees is not only harmful to wildlife, but makes the island more vulnerable to storm surges.

“It is something that impacts everybody who lives in the Lowcountry. This is public land, this is a treasure around the country it is only a few left on the coastline,” says Krosse.

Residents and local advocates say they are hopeful those responsible will come forward.

“It happened right off the Station 26 beach path in the middle of the day. The fact that no one has come forward yet, I have to believe they weren’t aware,” says Karen Byko, the President of Sullivan’s Island For All.

Town leaders say police are continuing their investigation on finding who is responsible, as well as considering security cameras and other protections.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Downtown Charleston neighbors trying to track property cleaning infractions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Neighbors in Cannonborough-Elliottborough are turning to a City of Charleston service to report neighbors who do not clean up their properties. “The neighbors get a little restless about these kind of issues,” said Will Greene, the Vice President of the Cannonborough-Elliottborough Neighborhood Association. The streets around the neighborhood have also seen pet […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sullivan's Island, SC
Sullivan's Island, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County candidates make their campaigns official

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Candidate hopefuls spent part of their day on Wednesday filing for office across the state. The election filing period opened at noon and will run through the end of the month. The voter registration office in Berkeley County was buzzing with several candidates eager to file. “Statehouse, county offices, county […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County rezoning request sparking controversy

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of acres of land in Berkeley County could be rezoned because of “possible procedural errors” from the 1990s, but nearby residents, groups, and a historic monastery are fighting the change. This complex issue began in 1987 when the land was originally zoned as Agricultural (Flex-1). Then, in 1997, 62 […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Charges
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston residents sign up for Adopt-A-Block

CHARLESTON, S.C. ( WCBD) – There’s a new program in Charleston that aims to keep the city clean. Adopt-A-Block is a new initiative part of the Keep Charleston Beautiful program. According to city leaders, community members and organizations can adopt a small portion of a city roadway to maintain and monitor. On Tuesday, Patrick Napolski […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Boaters Beware: How to protect South Carolina marine wildlife

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- As spring approaches and the temperature warms up, South Carolinians are gearing up to hit the beaches and go boating. Spring is an active time for South Carolina marine wildlife and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents and visitors how to share the waters safely. While boaters may […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

DD2 planning large retirement celebration for Superintendent Joseph Pye

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders with Dorchester District 2 are planning a celebration for the Lowcountry’s longest-serving superintendent. Mark your calendars: a retirement celebration will honor DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye, who announced last fall he planned to retire at the end of the school year. Pye has served the district as a teacher, principal, […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Several trailers, campers stolen across the Lowcountry

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several theft victims have come forward, claiming their trailers and campers have been stolen. Now, the victims are speaking up to bring the thieves to justice. Multiple thefts have targeted trailers and campers across the Lowcountry. “There was one actually done on Friday night about seven o’clock,” one West Ashley […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews working to repair natural gas leak in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Fire crews responded to a natural gas leak in downtown Charleston on Wednesday afternoon. The leak was reported around 2:00 p.m. at a construction site near 495 Meeting Street in the area of the I-26 off-ramp. Officials with Dominion Energy told News 2 that a third-party contractor who was doing […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews investigating Monday house fire in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Colleton County Fire Rescue has released details about a Monday night house fire. According to CCFR, firefighters responded to a residence on Prairie Lane around 10:45 pm. Officials say the 911 caller reported noises at the back of the home and saw the rear porch in flames. When crews arrived they […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested in deadly DUI crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old man has been arrested for his role in a deadly DUI crash that happened Wednesday night in Berkeley County. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said Joseph Lewis Hass, of Moncks Corner, was arrested on two counts of felony DUI with death and one […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Proposed development in Awendaw causing controversy

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) -A proposed development, the White Tract Development, in Awendaw has some neighbors calling for a time-out. Pulte Homes, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, is seeking the Town of Awendaw’s approval to build a 200+ home subdivision on approximately 148 acres. The planned location is just down the street from the intersection […]
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman trapped under car after hitting tree in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after her car struck a tree and overturned. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the crash happened on Peniel Road just before 1:00 p.m. “The Chevrolet Malibu struck a tree,” said officials. “The unrestrained driver was partially ejected, and the car rolled […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies responding to standoff in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are on scene of a standoff situation in the Awendaw area. According to CCSO, the situation started as a domestic disturbance report at a Chandler Road residence near Highway 17. Deputies say that a man reportedly fired a shot, but no one was injured. 911 was contacted just […]
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy