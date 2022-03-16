ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hersheypark goes cashless

By Avery Van Etten
 2 days ago

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Hersheypark’s website, the amusement park accepts card or phone payments but no longer accepts cash.

The park’s website states that “all major credit cards, debit cards and Hersheypark gift cards, as well as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay,” will be accepted when it reopens this spring.

Those who do not have any of those payment methods can convert their cash to prepaid debit cards at kiosks around the park. E-gift cards for Hersheypark can also be purchased online here .

Hersheypark reopens on April 2 for Springtime In The Park .

