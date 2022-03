ALMA, MI – Any achievement that takes more than 50 years is bound to have some drama. And Freeland’s Division 2 boys basketball regional championship had a season’s worth and more, from a rain of 3-pointers to the ejection of a coach to a temporary loss of composure to a final exhalation of breath to savor something the Falcons have not done since 1971.

FREELAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO