ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

North Korean launch apparently ends in failure, South Korea's military says

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Korea’s latest weapons launch on Wednesday apparently ended in failure, South Korea's military said, amid speculation that the North could soon launch its biggest long-range missile in its most significant provocation in years. It wasn’t immediately clear what North Korea launched on Wednesday morning or at what...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

China's nuclear threats are following on the heels of Russia's threats and should be a US wake-up call

China’s Ministry of Defense on Thursday threatened to impose the "worst consequences" on countries helping Taiwan defend itself. "The Taiwan question is purely an internal affair of China, which brooks no outside interference," a ministry spokesperson told reporters. "No one and no force can stop the historical trend that China will solve the Taiwan question and realize a complete national reunification. To anyone who makes troubles on the Taiwan question: The higher you jump the harder you fall."
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Democrats 'don't believe America is worth defending' if invaded, polling shows: Chad Wolf

Former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf exposed the left's anti-Americanism amid the Russia-Ukraine war Saturday on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country." CHAD WOLF: So what we saw in August was about 83 … billion dollars worth of equipment left in Afghanistan for the Taliban. And at the same time in July of last year, we heard Vladimir Putin talking about his plans for Ukraine. So if you're the Biden administration or the National Security Council, you're putting two [and] two together - you should be - and you should say, "Hey, some of this equipment that we no longer need, let's start moving that to Ukraine, where they can use it, and they would use it." But I think what this again signals is the … hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that we saw. It wasn't planned, it wasn't coordinated. And in effect, we had to leave all of that equipment instead of giving it to our allies and others around the world that we knew could benefit from it at the end of the day.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missile Defense Systems#Ballistic Missile#North Korean#South Korean#Joint Chiefs Of Staff#Japanese#American
Metro International

Iran stands firm as Russia says guarantees over nuclear deal misunderstood

VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran said on Monday it would not be dictated to by foreign interests, after Russia appeared to link efforts to revive a deal over its nuclear programme to sanctions over Ukraine, which Moscow’s envoy to Tehran called a misunderstanding. A deal over reviving Iran’s 2015 pact with...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea kept Ukraine invasion a secret to all except members of the ruling party

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korean authorities waited days to tell the nation about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, first informing only members of the ruling Korean Workers’ Party in private meetings, who later spread the word, government officials told RFA.
WORLD
Fox News

Fox News

726K+
Followers
147K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy