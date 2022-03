Paying those high gas prices would get much easier for whoever wins one of the two big lottery jackpots up for grabs in the next couple of days. The prize for Monday evening's Powerball game is $ 90-million and $ 126-million is available in tomorrow night's Mega Millions. The cost of a ticket for each game is $ 2.00. Both the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings will be streamed live online.

