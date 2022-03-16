Butterfield: Africa open for business

Rep. G.K. Butterfield, second from right, attends a briefing in Sierra Leone during last month’s trip to Africa.

Rep. G.K. Butterfield, right, and other members of a House Foreign Affairs Committee delegation greet their hosts in Monrovia, Liberia.

Rep. G.K. Butterfield and fellow members of a House Foreign Affairs Committee delegation meet with officials at the African Development Bank headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, during an eight-day trip to four African countries last month.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, left, and Rep. G.K. Butterfield are pictured with Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio during a congressional trip to Africa last month.

Rep. G.K. Butterfield, right, attends a briefing in Sierra Leone during last month’s trip to Africa.

Rep. G.K. Butterfield, third from right, and fellow House Foreign Affairs Committee delegation members pose for a picture in Sierra Leone.

Dr. Sylvia James Butterfield, left, and Rep. G.K. Butterfield, second from left, sit with congressional delegates during festivities in Sierra Leone last month.

On the second day of a four-nation trip to Africa, Rep. G.K. Butterfield realized just how connected Wilson is to the gigantic continent to its east.

Butterfield, D-Wilson, joined a congressional delegation visiting the African countries last month. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory W. Meeks led the trip, which included Reps. Ami Bera, D-Calif.; Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio; Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich.; and Troy Carter, D-La.

In Liberia, delegates heard a presentation on African Americans who served that nation as counsels general, government ministers or ambassadors.

“They date back many years, but the one of particular interest to me was Rev. Owen Smith, who was the pastor of St. John AME Zion Church right here in Wilson,” Butterfield said.

Bishop Owen Smith pastored the church in 1895 and was ambassador to Liberia from 1898 to 1902

“I had seen the historical marker for years in front of St. John, but the light just went off during the presentation,” Butterfield said. “I said ‘Whoa, that’s the same historical marker that is on Pender Street in Wilson.’”

Smith was recommended to President William McKinley by African American Rep. George H. White, who represented Wilson at the time.

“Owen Smith is buried in the Masonic cemetery on Lane Street here in Wilson, and it is my plan to try to find his gravesite,” Butterfield said. “He was buried there in 1926.”

The eight-day trip included visits to Sierra Leone, Liberia, Côte d’Ivoire and Tanzania.

In Côte d’Ivoire, formerly known as the Ivory Coast, the delegation toured the former slave trading post of Bunce Island.

Butterfield called the visit “a very sobering experience, to say the least.”

“Bunce Island is the location of where tens of thousands of Africans were shipped from Africa to North Carolina, to North America, principally to South Carolina and Georgia, to be forced into the system of slavery,” Butterfield said. “Many of those who were shipped from Sierra Leone, their descendants continue to live in Georgia, South Carolina and even in North Carolina.”

U.S. House members walked the grounds where thousands of Africans were shipped to America involuntarily.

“It was gut-wrenching, and it was a very somber moment for my delegation,” Butterfield said. “I had not been there before. I had only heard of Bunce Island in passing, but after visiting, I developed a full appreciation for its place in history. We were able to see remnants of the slave castles that were on the islands that were used to house the Africans before they were shipped to America. And just to know that 200 years ago this was taking place on the very soil where we stood was very humbling. It was very sad.”

Delegates went to Providence Island, site of the first successful settlement of American freedmen.

“There were Blacks in the South, including North Carolina, who resettled back to Liberia, and Providence Island was where they arrived from North Carolina, South Carolina and other parts of the South,” Butterfield said. “That was the 200th anniversary that we celebrated of the establishment of Providence Island.”

In Tanzania, the delegation went on three safaris at the Serengeti National Park.

During the Côte d’Ivoire visit, lawmakers observed the Flintlock special operations military exercise in which 1,600 service members from 30 nations train to capture terrorists.

“Flintlock was a big deal,” Butterfield said. “It’s a multinational command with all the state-of-the-art technology. And let me tell you, America is well trained and prepared to take down terrorists when and where we find them. I was very impressed with the technology and the cooperation of our international partners.”

Butterfield visited Africa eight times prior to the delegation’s February visit.

“By far, this was the best and the most informative and enlightening of all of my trips,” Butterfield said. “The more I travel the world and the more I think about the challenges that America faces, the more I have an appreciation for diplomacy and understanding the plight of Third World countries.”

Butterfield said the United States’ 320 million people accounts for just 5% of the world’s population of roughly 7 billion.

“While we have our NATO allies in the world and NATO is strong, we also have our enemies,” Butterfield said. “We also have those that are undecided about what their relationship with the U.S. should be, so by going on these delegation trips, leaders and the peoples of the other countries are able to see that the United States stands for democracy and stands for civil rights and the rights of all of the citizens of the world to be treated equally and with dignity.”

Congressional delegates met with heads of state in each country they visited.

“We met with the Africa Development Bank, which is a big deal in Africa. They appreciate American aid and certainly want it to continue, but what they want more than anything is American investment, and they have so much to offer to American companies,” Butterfield said. “They have a good workforce. They have natural resources. They don’t have the strict regulations that America has on industries and corporate operations. They are waiting and they are open for business. The west coast of Africa, particularly, is open for business, and I am going to do all that I can to urge American investment in western Africa.”