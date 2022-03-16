CSL’s Carla Gebhart and ESPN Radio’s Walker Mehl talk Final Four predictions
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — CSL regular and ESPN Radio’s Walker Mehl joins Carla Gebhart to talk NCAA March Madness, who their Final Four predictions are, plus UNC and Duke preps.
More from CSL
- Quick Six: Von Miller to the Bills, how far will Davidson go, and NFL overtime proposals
- 1-on-1 with Charlotte Hornets ‘voices’ Dell Curry and Eric Collins
- Hornets win crucial game vs. Hawks, Washington chalks 13 in final minutes
- Reports: WR Rashard Higgins, Panthers agree to 1-year deal
📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0