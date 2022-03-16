ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CSL’s Carla Gebhart and ESPN Radio’s Walker Mehl talk Final Four predictions

Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPB7r_0egPz8BC00

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — CSL regular and ESPN Radio’s Walker Mehl joins Carla Gebhart to talk NCAA March Madness, who their Final Four predictions are, plus UNC and Duke preps.

More from CSL

📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

NASCAR and Hendrick to partner on 24 Hours of Le Mans entry

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports have partnered on an effort to enter the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year with a modified version of its new Next Gen car. The collaborative effort announced Thursday at Sebring International Raceway seeks the “Garage 56” entry, which was created in 2012 as a special […]
SEBRING, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dell Curry
Person
Von Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn Radio#Csl#Ncaa March Madness#Unc#Bills#Hawks#Wr#Panthers#Queen City News
Fox 46 Charlotte

The Carolinas’, and nation’s, single largest greenhouse is celebrating 50 years in business

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Plants that are now just beginning to bloom in your neighborhood most likely came from a greenhouse in Huntersville. Metrolina Greenhouses supplies plants to big box stores within a 600-mile radius of Charlotte. This summer the business is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Next time you’re at one of those big […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy