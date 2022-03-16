ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Delivery company DoorDash said Tuesday it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices at the pump.

DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the company’s debit card designed for drivers. Drivers will get the cash back for any gas purchase, whether or not they are completing deliveries at the time.

The San Francisco-based company said it will also start paying weekly bonuses for drivers who drive the most miles. Drivers who travel 225 miles will earn an extra $15, for example.

Lyft to add fuel surcharge citing ‘rapid rise in gas prices’

Gig companies are increasingly concerned about the impact of higher gas prices on their drivers. Earlier this week, Uber said it would start charging customers a fuel fee to offset higher costs for its delivery and ride-hailing drivers.

Uber’s surcharge — of up to 55 cents for rides and 45 cents for Uber Eats orders — will go directly to drivers for at least 60 days.

DoorDash said it isn’t passing its costs on to customers right now. Its programs are scheduled to run through April.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline hit a record $4.43 per gallon this week. Global supply concerns stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are contributing to the higher prices.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

When will gas prices go down?

FROM grocery items to gasoline, daily expenses are continuing to increase. In bad news for drivers, gas prices just hit a $4-per-gallon average for the first time since 2008. Some experts estimate prices will reach a $4.25 average by Memorial Day. Currently, the most expensive gas in the country is...
Where Gasoline Exceeds $7 Per Gallon in the United States

Well, that did not take long at all: after this article of where gasoline exceeds $6.00 per gallon in the United States was written and posted two days ago on Friday, March 4, 2022, the price of fuel in general has since further increased due to a number of factors — one of many is the hostile invasion of Ukraine by armed military forces of Russia — to the point where some fuel stations are currently pricing gasoline beyond six dollars per gallon.
