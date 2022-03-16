ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senate votes to nix mask mandate for public transportation

By Jordain Carney, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGP4m_0egPyjS500

( The Hill ) – The Senate on Tuesday voted to nix a requirement to wear masks on public transportation as the country rolls back coronavirus rules and restrictions.

Senators voted 57-40 on the resolution, which would reduce Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements that most people wear masks on public transportation, including trains, airplanes and buses.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Rand Paul , R-Ky., and Democratic Sens. Michael Bennet , Colo.; Kyrsten Sinema , Ariz.; Jon Tester , Mont.; Mark Kelly , Ariz.; Joe Manchin , W.Va.; Catherine Cortez Masto , Nev.; Jacky Rosen , Nev.; and Maggie Hassan , N.H., each voted for it.

Hassan, Kelly, Bennet and Cortez Masto are up for reelection in November. Sen. Mitt Romney , R-Utah, who is not, was the only GOP senator to vote against the resolution.

TSA extending mask mandate on planes, public transit for additional month

Despite the win for Paul, the resolution is likely to hit a wall in the House. It would also need to overcome a likely veto by President Biden .

“We have it within our power today to ensure the American people that we are irreversibly going back to normal,” Paul said during a floor speech.

Sen. Tim Kaine , D-Va., who has talked about having long-term coronavirus symptoms, urged his colleagues to work with the CDC.

“I would urge my colleagues strongly to stand with smart economic policy and wise public health policy,” Kaine said.

The vote comes after Republicans were also able to pass resolutions earlier this year to nix the coronavirus public health emergency and the vaccine requirement for public health workers. Both have yet to pass the House.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Californians could soon get $400 gas rebate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — State lawmakers are expected to announce a $400 gas rebate proposal on Thursday for every California taxpayer. Sacramentans who spoke with FOX40 about the proposed rebate Wednesday night said the money is nice, but the duration of high gas prices is still a big concern.  “That’s wonderful man, we’re out here struggling,” said Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Cities with the worst commutes in California

(STACKER) — When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden vows to VETO the Senate after it voted to get rid of mask mandates on planes, trains and buses: Eight Democrats backed ending rules after more than two years

President Biden promised he would veto legislation passed by the Senate that would undo a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) health order mandating masks on public transit and in transportation hubs. The Senate voted 57-40 to go against the Biden administration's recommendations, with eight Democrats siding with all Republicans but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Tester
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Mark Kelly
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Tim Kaine
Person
Jacky Rosen
Person
Mitt Romney
POLITICO

Mitt Romney says he's unlikely to endorse in the Senate contest between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin.

“We can confirm that the records were delivered,” a spokesperson for the Archives confirmed to POLITICO. That latter subset of documents is almost certainly a reference to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Texas) legal effort to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to reveal his intentions on Jan. 6. The Justice Department defended Pence against that lawsuit in late December 2020, and Gohmert’s suit was rejected by federal courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation#Cdc#Nix#Democratic#Gop#House#American
Washington Post

McConnell rejects GOP Sen. Rick Scott’s tax plan and agenda, insists he will remain Republican leader

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday publicly rejected a proposal by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who last month released a “11-point plan to rescue America” that has drawn criticism from several prominent Republicans. McConnell insisted that if Republicans win the majority in November, he will decide the party’s course, staking out a defiant stance against former president Donald Trump’s efforts to oust him as the GOP leader.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Victoria Advocate

Democrats should deal with Sen. Joe Manchin on Build Back Better

The following editorial published on March 6 in the Washington Post:. Sen. Joe Manchin III is floating yet another idea to salvage the Build Back Better package. The Democrat from West Virginia wants to hike taxes on the rich and some corporations and then split the money between debt reduction and addressing climate change. In other words, he wants a smaller package than the $1.75 trillion deal Democratic leaders tried to make happen last year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

U.S. Senate Republicans split over 'Rescue America' plan

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - The top Senate Republican and the architect of the party caucus's campaign strategy were at odds on Tuesday over a controversial legislative plan intended to tell voters what to expect if Republicans capture control of the chamber in the November midterm elections. The 11-point "Rescue...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newport News-Times

Oregon Senate Democrats vote to remove Republican who wouldn’t wear mask

Democrats in the Oregon Senate voted to kick a Republican senator out of the Capitol for not wearing a mask on Thursday as outside the building protesters opposed to Covid restrictions blared truck horns. This was the latest escalation in a long-running conflict between Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Myrtle Creek, and...
OREGON STATE
International Business Times

Top U.S. House Republican Endorses Cheney Challenger In Party Primary

U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday endorsed a primary challenger to Republican Representative Liz Cheney, a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump. McCarthy, who represents California, said in a statement he will back Harriet Hageman in the Republican primary in Wyoming set for August. The move comes...
WYOMING STATE
FOX40

FOX40

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy