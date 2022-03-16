ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Police Look For Suspect After Armed Robbery On Tuesday

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMxpv_0egPy9xI00

One 20-year-old man was shot in the area of 13500 east 39th St. in Tulsa on Tuesday, according to police. Upon arrival of the scene, Tulsa police said they found the victim shot once in the right leg.

TPD said the investigation revealed that an unidentified subject pulled into the driveway of a home, having no connection to the residence. Police said moments later, the victim also pulled up to the house, exited his vehicle and made contact with the subject. The victim also had no relation to the house, police said.

Once again, someone else pulled up to the house, police said. A male suspect exited his vehicle with an AR-15 styled firearm, demanded money from the victim, but the victim stated he didn't have money, according to TPD.

TPD said the suspect then shot one round into the right leg of the victim. The suspect(s) fled the scene while the other unknown driver left the scene and victim behind, said police.

Police are looking for the suspect(s) and the driver of the vehicle parked in the driveway. The victim was transport to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Accused Of Breaking Into Cars, Threatening TPD Officers

A Tulsa man has been arrested after police he was caught trying to break into several cars this week near Pine and North Sheridan. Officers say someone called 911 Thursday saying a man was burglarizing cars and harassing people in the parking lot and nearby businesses. Police say they tried to stop Stephen Howell once they arrived but he refused to listen to them.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

TPD: 5 People Shot By Pellet Gun In Downtown Tulsa

Police are working to find the person who's going around downtown Tulsa, shooting people with a pellet gun. With Saint Patrick's day gatherings, officers warned everyone to pay attention to their surroundings. "Being shot at from a moving vehicle can really do some real damage to you," said Andre Baul,...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Broken Arrow Man Fires Shots In His Backyard; Investigation Underway

A man fired shots in his backyard near West New Orleans and South Aspen late Thursday night according to the Broken Arrow Police Department. Police say the public was not in any danger and no one was hurt or hit by the shots that were fired. Officers blocked traffic for a couple of hours as officers tried to make contact with the man inside his home. Police used their PA system and they also tried calling the man's phone.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Couple Injured In Crash With Wrong Way Driver

TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa couple is in a Tulsa hospital after a head-on crash on the Tisdale Expressway overnight. The man says he and his wife were headed to the casino when a wrong-way driver crashed into them. The man says his wife has multiple cuts on her face from the crash. Police say the driver of the SUV was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police: Driver Crashes Car Into Tulsa Apartment

Tulsa police say a driver crashed into an apartment near I-44 and Highway 75 on Thursday morning. According to police, the driver was returning home from work and trying to park when they accidentally hit the gas and drove their car into an apartment unit. Police say nobody was injured,...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Robbery#Tpd
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Former Tulsa Fire Captain Pleads Guilty To Robbing Two Banks

A former Tulsa Fire Department Captain has pleaded guilty in federal court to robbing two Green Country banks. Jerry Brown was arrested for the bank robberies in 2020 and decided to plead guilty rather than go to trial. Brown stood in front of a federal judge today and said he regrets he robbed a bank in Skiatook then robbed a bank in Sperry.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Person Hospitalized After Early Morning Stabbing

Tulsa police were called to the scene of a stabbing early on Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the scene near East 39th Street and South Peoria Avenue around 5 a.m. According to police, officers received a call from a homeowner who said that a man had shown up outside their house asking for medical assistance. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the man had been stabbed in the arms and legs.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Search For 4 People Involved In Crash In Stolen Vehicle

Tulsa police are searching for four teenagers who officers say crashed a stolen vehicle on Monday morning. According to police, it started around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night after officers received a call about a stolen car. Police say the owner noticed that 4 teens were inside of the vehicle driving it around on Monday morning and began following them.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Human Remains Confirmed To Be Man Missing Since 2018

The remains of a man found in Mayes County have been positively identified by the Medical Examiner's Office. According to the ME's office, the remains belong to Wesley Stillsmoking who disappeared in October of 2018. A search team of nearly 70 people found the remains on Monday after three years of looking for answers. The only clue that search teams had to go on was the picture of Stillsmoking caught on a trail camera the day after he went missing.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Suspect In Creek County Homicide Identified

A man is in custody following a homicide in Creek County on Monday. Deputies say they got a call in the afternoon about a possible homicide after a body was found in a house near 111th and 161st West Avenue, just west of Sapulpa. Chief Deputy Fred Clark says they quickly figured out Aaron Elkins was the suspect and were able to take him into custody. Clark says Elkins was the only one involved and he did know the victim.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy