Tulsa Police Look For Suspect After Armed Robbery On Tuesday

One 20-year-old man was shot in the area of 13500 east 39th St. in Tulsa on Tuesday, according to police. Upon arrival of the scene, Tulsa police said they found the victim shot once in the right leg.

TPD said the investigation revealed that an unidentified subject pulled into the driveway of a home, having no connection to the residence. Police said moments later, the victim also pulled up to the house, exited his vehicle and made contact with the subject. The victim also had no relation to the house, police said.

Once again, someone else pulled up to the house, police said. A male suspect exited his vehicle with an AR-15 styled firearm, demanded money from the victim, but the victim stated he didn't have money, according to TPD.

TPD said the suspect then shot one round into the right leg of the victim. The suspect(s) fled the scene while the other unknown driver left the scene and victim behind, said police.

Police are looking for the suspect(s) and the driver of the vehicle parked in the driveway. The victim was transport to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.