Columbia, SC

USC rolls past Gardner-Webb

 2 days ago

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team shut out Gardner-Webb, 12-0, in seven innings on Tuesday night (March 15) at Founders Park.

The trio of Aidan Hunter , Cade Austin and Michael Esposito allowed just five hits in recorded the second shutout of the season. Hunter earned the win, his third of the year, as he allowed four hits with three strikeouts and a walk. Austin struck out four, allowing just one hit in two innings of relief. Esposito worked a perfect seventh with a strikeout.

The Gamecocks scored runs in each of the six innings, including a four-run fourth. Michael Braswell , Andrew Eyster , Kevin Madden and Carson Hornung had two hits apiece, while Elijah Lambros drove in three runs. Belk and Madden each homered and scored a pair of runs.

POSTGAME NOTES

  • Michael Braswell extended his hitting streak to 16 games with two hits in the win.
  • The game ended in seven innings after the 10-run rule was enforced. Both coaches agreed to the 10-run rule before today’s game.
  • Hunter now has five decisions in eight appearances this year.
  • Eyster has now driven in 23 runs after 16 games this season.
  • The pitching staff allowed just one walk in the win over the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

UP NEXT
Carolina opens SEC play on Friday night (March 18) as the Gamecocks travel to Knoxville, Tenn., to face No. 7 Tennessee. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

