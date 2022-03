SEATTLE — An 18-year-old was arrested for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in downtown Seattle in early March. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Third Avenue, near the intersection of Third Avenue and Pike Street, on March 2. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

