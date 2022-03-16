ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

Gubernatorial candidate David Perdue meets with voters in Muscogee County

By Sakura Gray
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue held a meet and greet with voters in Muscogee County on Tuesday. The event was part of his campaign tour across Georgia as he looks to unseat incumbent governor Brian Kemp.

Perdue kicked off his event with a video featuring an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. News 3 caught up with Perdue about his campaign so far and what he thinks about his Republican opponent.

“I really believe that this election in the primary is going to be about people versus politicians. I’m running against an incumbent governor, which is unusual, but he’s been in office for 20 years… and I just believe that we are divided as a party. That’s why I got in here. So the message is out in the state that, look, if you want to get the election integrity fixed, you’ve got to get me elected. You want somebody who can stand up and unite the party. I’ve got to be the guy, unfortunately, because I don’t believe our governor can unite the party.”

David Perdue, Republican gubernatorial candidate

He spoke to the crowd on issues including getting rid of the state income tax, inflation and “getting the woke mob out of the school system.”

“I really believe that we got to get our schools turned back over to our parents. Parents have to get back involved. My mom and dad were school teachers. I’m very concerned about what’s going on in our schools.”

David Perdue, Republican gubernatorial candidate

Perdue also told News 3 he wants people to understand their vote matters. He says his goal for this election is to make sure Republicans mobilize and head to the polls.

“Both sides should want a level playing field to get all their voters out and let’s see where the chips fall. What we don’t want to do is have people stay home because they’ve lost confidence in the system.”

David Perdue, Republican gubernatorial candidate

Last fall, Georgia Republicans lost both U.S. Senate seats in the state, including Perdue’s loss to Democrat Jon Ossoff. The party also lost the presidential election.

Perdue says his goal is to put a Republican back in the White House in 2024. He says in order to do that, Republicans need to win this race.

