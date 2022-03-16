ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to two-year contract

By Kyle Evans
 2 days ago
The New York Yankees will be bringing back a familiar face. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the team is re-signing first baseman Anthony Rizzo to...

