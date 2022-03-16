ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Surprise event explores mind-body link

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 2 days ago

Sun Health Wellness is playing host to Resiliency: The Mind-Body Connection, at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Vista Center for the Arts in Surprise.

This event features keynote speaker Mathew Blades, an award-winning Phoenix radio personality and host of the “Learn from People Who Lived It” podcast.

The other speaker will be Ann Sebren, principal lecturer for the College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University.

Sun Health Wellness develops and implements community-based health and wellness programs to help people live a longer, healthier and more purposeful life. These evidence-based programs and services include educational, consultative and hands-on assistance that tackle some  common health challenges that affect the community.

Sun Health Wellness is at 14719 W. Grand Ave., Bldg B, Surprise

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surprise, AZ
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Health Wellness#Arizona State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
Sun City West Independent

Sun City West Independent

Sun City West, AZ
284
Followers
464
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

A news site dedicated to Sun City West, Arizona, and coverage of the people and issues in the retirement community outside Phoenix.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-west-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy