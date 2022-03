Russia's attacks on neighboring country Ukraine are all over the news, as are a multitude of reactions from people around the world. Surprisingly, if understandably, 90 Day Fiancé and its international cast have entered that conversation in recent days. The TLC franchise has focused on many cast members from Russia, Ukraine, and some of the other neighboring countries, so obviously, there’s interest from fans about how their families are doing and what they have to say about the frightening situation. Now, an update went public from another cast member with ties to Ukraine, as American David Murphey announced his intention to join the Ukrainian military.

MILITARY ・ 10 DAYS AGO