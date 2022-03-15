Jets re-signing DT Nathan Shepherd

The Jets have agreed to re-sign defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Shepherd posted a career-high 28 tackles with New York in 2021. He also registered eight quarterback hits in 17 games (one start). Shepherd managed to make the most of his limited playing time and did a decent enough job as a run stopper on the interior of the offensive line when called upon.

In four seasons with the Jets, Shepherd has totaled 71 tackles, 27 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. The former third-round pick out of Division II Fort Hays State has appeared in 56 games and has nine career starts under his belt. He is the first Mike Maccagnan draft pick to receive a second contract with the Jets.

Re-signing Shepherd is the first move the Jets have made on the defensive line since the beginning of free agency. Foley Fatukasi departed New York and signed with the Jaguars less than 24 hours after hitting the open market.