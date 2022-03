Arguably no team in college basketball will enter March Madness with more momentum than Iowa. The No. 5 seed Hawkeyes will face No. 12 Richmond on Thursday afternoon in Buffalo, N.Y., having won nine of their last 10 games — including the Big Ten Tournament. Next up, coach Fran McCaffery and All-American forward Keegan Murray will look to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO