DALLAS — Jerry Jones thought he could count on Randy Gregory’s loyalty after he’d stood by the defensive end, and paid him, through thick and thin. Mostly the latter. Or he figured he was just protecting the Cowboys in the event of another relapse. Both cases are understandable. Also both mistakes, because Jerry, of all people, knows football is a business, and you have to know how to play it.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO