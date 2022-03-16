ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Basketball: Shiloh Christian seeking revenge at state for an early-season loss

By Phil Benotti
 2 days ago

As we near the Class B Boys Basketball Tournament, one team who has been a mainstay at the tournament is still seeking their first state title in program history. Shiloh Christian may be a little banged up, but it’s not stopping them from looking for revenge.

The Skyhawks are no stranger to the state tournament, a winning formula leaning on defense, a team that is tops in the state when it comes to keeping teams off the scoreboard.

“Been able to put good defensive products on the court,” says head coach Brad Miller. “I think this year is no different. We’re probably playing more guys than we usually play and that’s because we have a lot of talent. So we’re trying to take advantage of it.”

Shiloh’s top defensive player Carter Englund has been dealing with a knee injury, hoping to give quality minutes in this final week, but it’s the depth that has carried them to Minot.

“Honestly, I’d say we’re really different from everyone else,” says junior Jay Wanzek. “We have a wide variety of players, tall, short shooters and like, inside guys, I feel like we have a team that can do it all.”

Bishop Ryan stands in the Skyhawks’ way, a team they lost to back in December, a game where Brady Feller dominated throughout.

“He can shoot the ball very well,” says senior MaBahi Baker. “He does everything and he takes most of the shots for Bishop Ryan, but the other players can score too. He’s not their only score.”

And while a state title is the prize, it’s about enjoying the view from the top for this team.

“The state Class B is always enjoyable,” says Miller. “I’ve been fortunate as a coach to go there many times and I can honestly say I’ve had fun every time and our players always have a good time and you’re playing against the top competition and you basically put forth your best effort and see what happens.”

KX News

KX News

