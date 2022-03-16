'It's part of a CEO's job description to be relentless'

Rawlinson selling nearly 8,000,000 shares was planned well in advance. He's not jumping ship as Lucid critics would hope. In the latest example of people spreading fear, uncertainty, and doubt about Lucid, TSLA enthusiast Warren Redlich shared an SEC filing which shows that CEO Peter Rawlinson recently offloaded LCID shares worth more than $160 million. Mr. Redlich believes Lucid is a scam, and has previously accused the EV manufacturer of lying about the size of the battery packs in the Lucid Air, installing packs larger than the claimed 118 kWh to achieve the Air's record-breaking 520-mile range.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO