In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are updates on the trade status of Philadelphia Flyers’ forward Claude Giroux, as well as news on Anaheim Ducks’ defenseman Hampus Lindholm. Both are being held out of their team’s respective games in preparation for a trade. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are going after a veteran defenseman but may not be willing to pay the asking price. The Montreal Canadiens are getting offers for Artturi Lehkonen and the St. Louis Blues are shopping one of their goaltenders. Finally, can the Nashville Predators get Filip Forsberg signed?

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO