Joplin School Board votes to shorten spring semester
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District is amending this year’s school calendar — by one day. Nine days have been lost this year due to illness or inclement...www.fourstateshomepage.com
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin School District is amending this year’s school calendar — by one day. Nine days have been lost this year due to illness or inclement...www.fourstateshomepage.com
Media account for Four States Homepagehttps://www.fourstateshomepage.com/
Comments / 0