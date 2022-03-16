ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vietnam to diversify sources of industry materials due to China COVID curbs

HANOI, March 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam plans to diversify the sources of materials needed to supply the country’s manufacturing sector due to tighter COVID-19 curbs in China, industry and trade minister Nguyen Hong Dien said during a parliament meeting on Wednesday.

Vietnam’s industrial production is heavily reliant on Chinese materials and equipment and its giant neighbour is Vietnam’s largest trading partner. (Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)

