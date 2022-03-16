Hockey: UMary takes care of Indiana, one win away from national semifinals
Video Courtesy of UMary Athletics
The University of Mary Marauders’ quest to repeat continued Tuesday with a matchup against Indiana, needing a win to control their destiny to the knockout stage.
ACHA National Tournament Scores:
(M) #1 UMary 4, #3 Indiana 1 – DII
(M) #2 DCB 5, #3 Ohio State 3 – DII
(W) #2 DCB 6, #3 Adrian College 1 – DII
