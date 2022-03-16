ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Hockey: UMary takes care of Indiana, one win away from national semifinals

By Phil Benotti
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EhbMh_0egPqxHL00

Video Courtesy of UMary Athletics

The University of Mary Marauders’ quest to repeat continued Tuesday with a matchup against Indiana, needing a win to control their destiny to the knockout stage.

ACHA National Tournament Scores:
(M) #1 UMary 4, #3 Indiana 1 – DII
(M) #2 DCB 5, #3 Ohio State 3 – DII
(W) #2 DCB 6, #3 Adrian College 1 – DII

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct after killing a pedestrian with his car in 2020 will meet to plan how to wrap up its investigation. But fresh allegations are swirling about the attorney general from one of Gov. Kristi Noem’s […]
POLITICS
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
WWMT

Schoolcraft girls basketball team edged in state quarterfinals

OTSEGO, Mich. — The Schoolcraft girls basketball team falling 34-33 to undefeated Kent City in Tuesday night's state quarterfinals in Otsego. The Eagles, who had won 23 straight games, trailed by one with just over 6 seconds to play, but senior Mackenzie Miller was unable to knock down what would have been a game-winning jumper at the buzzer.
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
KX News

Minot man pleads guilty to felony murder in overdose death

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot man has pleaded guilty to criminal charges resulting from the overdose death of a 16-year-old girl. Thirty-three-year-old Mark Rodgers Jr. entered pleas Wednesday to felony murder of a minor, tampering with evidence, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a premises for drug use. Rodgers is accused […]
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey#Umary Athletics#Acha National Tournament#Nexstar Media Inc
KX News

2022 Class A Girls State Basketball Tournament

Tournament Quick Links 2022 Class A Girls Basketball State Tournament (March 10-12, Bismarck Event Center) 2022 Class A Boys Basketball State Tournament (March 10-12, Bismarck Event Center) 2022 Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament (March 17-19, Minot State Dome) 2022 West Region Girls Basketball Tournament (March 3-5, Bismarck Event Center) 2022 West Region Boys Basketball […]
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive.com

West Catholic beats undefeated Edwardsburg, clinches first Final Four trip in 27 years

The year was 1995 the last time the West Catholic girls basketball team played in the state’s Final Four. West Catholic dominated Edwardsburg 82-27 at Wayland High School, handing the Eddies (24-1) their first loss of the season while advancing to the state semifinals. The Falcons will play Detroit Country Day (13-7) 5:30 p.m. Friday in Division 2 tournament action.
DETROIT, MI
KX News

Juvenile arrested, suspected of having stolen gun after shots fired call

A 17-year-old male is in custody after police say they received a call of shots fired in northwest Minot and found him with a stolen gun. Investigators believe shots were fired during a confrontation between two groups of people around 10:28 p.m. Monday, according to Minot police. At some point during this confrontation, several people […]
MINOT, ND
WWMT

K-Central, Schoolcraft boys basketball teams claim regional titles

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Central was just 12-7 during the regular season, thanks mainly to a brutal December non-conference schedule against some traditional state powers that resulted in a four-game losing streak for the Maroon Giants. But Central has been red shot since that early season skid, winning 14...
KALAMAZOO, MI
KX News

Semi hauling French fries topples and slides along I-29 early Friday morning

A semi-truck hauling a refrigerated trailer loaded with French fries rolled on its side and skidded down interstate 29 north of West Fargo early Friday morning. The driver and another occupant of the truck, both from Manitoba, suffered minor injures. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the semi was heading north on the interstate […]
WEST FARGO, ND
KX News

Officer injured in attack at the Bismarck Airport

A police officer was injured Monday in an attack at Bismarck Airport. Police say the officer was called to check on a man who was bothering passengers waiting in the security line. The officer told the man he would have to leave the airport if he didn’t have an airline ticket. The man then charged […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy