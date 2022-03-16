ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Anthony Rizzo signs deal with Yankees

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRizzo was traded to New York from Chicago last season at the trade deadline. In his tenure in...

Empire Sports Media

Yankees could be gearing up to trade home-grown infielder

Just a few days ago, the New York Yankees executed a trade with the Minnesota Twins, sending Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela on their way. Urshela was best friends with homegrown infielder Gleyber Torres, whose position is now in flux after general manager Brian Cashman extended Anthony Rizzo on a two-year, $32 million deal.
MLB
Bradenton Herald

Hal Steinbrenner: Yankees Are ‘Championship Caliber Team’

TAMPA — Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner believes that New York's current roster is capable of winning a World Series this season. Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's spring training workout, Steinbrenner was asked why he is optimistic about this club. "Because I think they have what it takes....
MLB
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dave Roberts delivers strong statement on Trevor Bauer’s future with Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers easily have one of the best rosters in all of baseball. They were hoping they could also get former All-Star pitcher Trevor Bauer back this season, strengthening their rotation. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts appeared on The Rich Eisen Show Thursday, and left a strong remark regarding the potential future of Bauer with the organization.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Brandon Bolden signing with Raiders

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have signed veteran running back Brandon Bolden. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Presumably, it's a one-year deal for Bolden, who re-unites with coach Josh McDaniels and executive Dave Ziegler in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old has spent nine years in the NFL, including eight with the Patriots. Although he's most valuable on special teams, he can also offer backfield depth. In 2021, Bolden had the best year of his career, totaling 85 touches, 631 scrimmage yards, and three touchdowns. Now, he'll operate behind Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake out west. He won't have any fantasy value unless Jacobs or Drake suffer an injury.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Ricky Seals-Jones agrees to deal with Giants

The 27-year-old tight end expressed interest in having a bigger role in an offense and the Giants fit the bill. In his five-year career, he has caught 90 passes for 1044 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has struggled with a injuries the past two seasons, but the tight end spot is his in New York. He should be a serviceable fantasy TE with the possibility of more depending on QB play.
NFL
The Spun

Athletics, Blue Jays Reportedly Agree To Major Trade

For the second time this week, the Oakland Athletics have traded away a former All-Star. On Wednesday, the Athletics agreed to a trade with the Blue Jays centered around third baseman Matt Chapman. He’ll be taking his talents to Toronto. Chapman, a three-time Gold Glover winner, spent the first...
MLB
Daily Herald

Yankees, Mets and all MLB again affected by COVID in 2022

TAMPA, Fla. -- The cardboard cutouts are long gone. Same with all that phony, pumped-in stadium noise. For players, there's no more face masks in dugouts or clubhouses. Far less spitting into testing cups, too. Yet, amid COVID-19 restrictions in Canada and New York, one thing has become clear over...
MLB
The Spun

Yankees Trade Former MLB Home Run Leader: Fans React

Earlier this week, the New York Yankees made the decision to re-sign first baseman Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract. In 49 regular season games with the Yankees, Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBI. He also flashed the type of defense that has earned him four Gold Glove awards in his career.
MLB
fantasypros.com

2022 Free Agent Frenzy: Freddie Freeman, Kris Bryant, Seiya Suzuki (3/16-17)

Today’s free agency coverage spans for transactions on March 16 and 17. Spring Training games began today, and baseball is officially back. Over the last several days, the dominos have started to fall with many big-time free agent signings. Several key players remain unsigned, but more players will sign as Spring Training games are beginning. How do the recent signings, trades, and news affect fantasy value? Let’s dive in.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Most Accurate Fantasy Baseball Experts (2021)

After a few months of uncertainty, the MLB and MLBPA finally agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement, so we can breathe a sigh of relief that baseball will indeed be happening this year, almost on time. That means we get to dive into fantasy draft prep with confidence that the time won’t be wasted. Perhaps the most important part of preparing for your draft is figuring out who to listen to. Here at FantasyPros we like to take a scientific approach to fantasy, which means measuring whose advice actually turns out to be good. To that end, we track the accuracy of every set of expert rankings we can find. There is a strong year-over-year correlation for that accuracy, so looking at 2021’s most accurate experts is a great way to know who to listen to in 2022.
MLB
The Spun

Joe Burrow Reportedly Recruiting 1 Top Free Agent

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in recruitment mode now that free agency is officially underway. One of the players that he’s recruiting is former Cowboys tackle La’el Collins. Collins is scheduled to visit with the Bengals very soon as they try and sign him. It’s quite obvious that...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Keegan Bradley earns fifth-place finish at The Players Championship

Keegan Bradley carded rounds of 72-71-68-68 to finish nine-under-par and earn a fifth-place finish during The Players Championship. Bradley started just one-under-par but managed to make the cut, which allowed him to reach his ceiling in the final two days by stacking eight-under-par to his scorecard. The 35-year old American has finishes of T11 and fifth during his stint in the Florida leg, which is impressive considering the course and various elements. Bradley is ranked 40th in the FedExCup and 66th in OWGR.
GOLF
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/16/22

ESPN: The big news from late last night was that Anthony Rizzo would be returning to the Yankees on a two-year, $32 million contract. That answers the question of who will play first base for Aaron Boone’s ballclub in 2022. We have more details on the signing in our live reaction here.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Tre'Quan Smith visiting Atlanta

With Calvin Ridley suspended for the season and the departure of Russell Gage, Atlanta's wide receiver core is super thin right now. They'll likely address the position in the NFL Draft, but a veteran like Smith can certainly benefit the Falcons wide receiver core.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Raheem Mostert expected to sign with Miami Dolphins

On paper, this marriage makes perfect sense. Mostert is a free agent recovering from injury and looking for a place to rebuild his value. The Dolphins recently hired Mike McDaniel as their head coach, and he was Mostert's offensive coordinator and run game coordinator over the last few seasons in San Francisco. Unfortunately, the Miami backfield is now a bit crowded with Mostert and Chase Edmonds joining a running back room that already included Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. Edmonds should be the clear No. 1 in Miami, but he may share snaps and touches if this room stays intact and everyone stays healthy.
NFL

