The First-Team honors continue to pile up for Kentucky’s National Player of the Year frontrunner. On Wednesday morning, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) named Wildcat center Oscar Tshiebwe to the organization’s All-American First-Team, his third First-Team distinction over the last week. The 6-foot-9, 255-pounder also earned First-Team honors from the Associated Press and Sporting News, the latter of which named him Player of the Year. Additionally, Tshiebwe has also been tabbed as one of five finalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO