ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

AP source: 1B Rizzo agrees to $32M, 2-year deal with Yankees

By RONALD BLUM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fJEOB_0egPooDw00
FILE - New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo watches his two-run single during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 18, 2021, in New York. Rizzo is staying with the Yankees, agreeing Tuesday night, March 15, to a $32 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo is staying with the New York Yankees, agreeing Tuesday night to a $32 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

A three-time All-Star first baseman, Rizzo was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on July 29 and added a left-handed bat to a heavily right-handed batting order in New York. He hit .248 with 22 homers, 61 RBIs and a .783 OPS last season, including .249 with eight homers, 21 RBIs and a .768 OPS in 49 games for New York.

Rizzo also provided plate discipline and smooth fielding at first, where he has won a pair of Gold Gloves.

The deal makes it less likely the Yankees will sign former Atlanta All-Star Freddie Freeman. It also creates uncertainty for returning first baseman Luke Voit, the 2020 AL home run champion whose 2021 season was wrecked by injury.

Rizzo said in June that he had not received a coronavirus vaccine, adding “as we continue to get more data, I’ll continue to be more educated on it.”

Unless New York City changes its requirement, he will need to be vaccinated in order to play at Yankee Stadium. New York City currently mandates that every private sector employee be inoculated against the coronavirus.

Earlier Tuesday, Yankees star Aaron Judge refused to directly answer a question about his vaccination status. Unvaccinated players will also not be allowed to play in Toronto against the division-rival Blue Jays due to Canadian entry laws.

Both Rizzo and outfielder Joey Gallo, a strikeout-prone left-handed hitter, were New York’s primary acquisitions at last summer’s trade deadline. Before the deals, DJ LeMahieu had been getting significant playing time at first.

Rizzo began his career with San Diego in 2011, then went to the Cubs in 2012. He is a career .268 hitter with 251 home runs and 814 RBIs.

New York general manager Brian Cashman has been busy since the end of the lockout. The Yankees acquired former AL MVP Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and backup catcher Ben Rortvedt from the Minnesota Twins on Suday for catcher Gary Sánchez and third baseman Gio Urshela.

___

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Gary Sánchez
Person
Gio Urshela
TMZ.com

Freddie Freeman Says Goodbye To Atlanta Braves With Emotional Letter

Freddie Freeman's time in Atlanta is over ... the 2020 NL MVP just officially waved goodbye to the Braves with an emotional farewell letter. Freeman wrote the note and posted it to his social media page on Wednesday ... confirming talks about a new deal with ATL have broken off.
MLB
Bradenton Herald

Hal Steinbrenner: Yankees Are ‘Championship Caliber Team’

TAMPA — Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner believes that New York's current roster is capable of winning a World Series this season. Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's spring training workout, Steinbrenner was asked why he is optimistic about this club. "Because I think they have what it takes....
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB Free Agency Tracker: A’s trade Chapman, Cubs sign Suzuki

After months of ongoing discussions and negotiations, Major League Baseball's labor dispute came to an end last week. MLB and the players' union agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement to last through 2026, which means baseball is back open for business. Less than four months ago, shortly after the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#Blue Jays#Ap#The New York Yankees#The Chicago Cubs#Gold Gloves
ClutchPoints

Dodgers GM Andrew Friedman responds to question about Freddie Freeman rumors

Los Angeles Dodgers’ General Manager Andrew Friedman appeared on MLB Network to discuss offseason moves on Wednesday. MLB Network analyst Brian Kenny finished off the interview by asking Friedman about the team’s level of interest in free agent Freddie Freeman. It is safe to say that his response confirmed Los Angeles’s desire to add him to the roster.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox target Seiya Suzuki lands $70M deal with Cubs

The Seiya Suzuki sweepstakes have ended, and the Boston Red Sox don't have a winning ticket. The highly-touted Japanese outfielder has agreed to a five-year, $70 million contract with the Chicago Cubs, David Kaplan of ESPN 1000 reported Wednesday. The Red Sox were considered a front-runner for Suzuki before Major...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 3/16/22

ESPN: The big news from late last night was that Anthony Rizzo would be returning to the Yankees on a two-year, $32 million contract. That answers the question of who will play first base for Aaron Boone’s ballclub in 2022. We have more details on the signing in our live reaction here.
MLB
The Spun

Athletics, Blue Jays Reportedly Agree To Major Trade

For the second time this week, the Oakland Athletics have traded away a former All-Star. On Wednesday, the Athletics agreed to a trade with the Blue Jays centered around third baseman Matt Chapman. He’ll be taking his talents to Toronto. Chapman, a three-time Gold Glover winner, spent the first...
MLB
The Associated Press

OF Corey Dickerson, Cardinals finalize $5M deal for 2022

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Outfielder Corey Dickerson and the St. Louis Cardinals finalized a $5 million contract for the upcoming season Friday. The 32-year-old fills a big need for the Cardinals by adding a left-handed bat to their lineup. He hit .271 with six homers and 29 RBIs while appearing in 109 games for the Marlins and Blue Jays last season.
MLB
The Associated Press

Angels add Archie Bradley to bolster long-struggling bullpen

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Archie Bradley has agreed to a $3.75 million, one-year deal to bolster the Los Angeles Angels’ bullpen. Bradley went through his first workout with the Angels on Friday. The veteran reliever is the latest addition by general manager Perry Minasian to the Angels’ long-struggling pitching staff, and more help is on the way.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

808K+
Followers
404K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy