Michigan is still pondering how to improve prices at the pump
Michigan lawmakers have approved a suspension of the state’s 27.2 cent gasoline and diesel tax. But it’s not over yet. Governor Whitmer has...www.953mnc.com
Michigan lawmakers have approved a suspension of the state’s 27.2 cent gasoline and diesel tax. But it’s not over yet. Governor Whitmer has...www.953mnc.com
Maybe stop voting in democrats……. They literally destroy everything but some how they come out unscathed 🤷🏻♂️ 65% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck!! Where did our middle class go??
Comments / 3