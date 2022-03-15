ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan is still pondering how to improve prices at the pump

By Tommie Lee
95.3 MNC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan lawmakers have approved a suspension of the state’s 27.2 cent gasoline and diesel tax. But it’s not over yet. Governor Whitmer has...

www.953mnc.com

#LetsGoBrandon
1d ago

Maybe stop voting in democrats……. They literally destroy everything but some how they come out unscathed 🤷🏻‍♂️ 65% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck!! Where did our middle class go??

97.9 WGRD

Could Michigan See Relief At The Gas Pump Soon?

There are rarely times we all agree on something, but when it comes to gas prices lately, we all agree that the prices suck. Currently, Michigan is seeing record high gas prices due to varying reasons including the Russian / Ukraine conflict. Previously, Michigan's record high price average per gallon was in May 2011, when regular unleaded was priced at $4.26. We are currently hovering at that price, knowing it will likely go up again in the upcoming days, so it can feel like there is no hope in sight.
Cars 108

Did You Know There’s a Mini Mackinac Bridge Located in Mid-Michigan?

I had no idea that there was a miniature Mackinac Bridge that spans over a small body of water (pond) in mid-Michigan. It truly is the the tiniest version of the Mackinac Bridge that you can actually walk across. What makes this bridge so strange isn't the size of it, but rather it's location. The bridge sits above a small body of water at a storage facility.
News Channel 25

'Lie back and enjoy it': Michigan candidate's rape comments slammed by GOP

A Republican nominee for the Michigan House of Representatives faces backlash for comments he made about sexual assault and his daughters while discussing a possible decertification of the election. Robert "RJ" Regan, a Republican who just won a special election to fill the Michigan House seat in District 74, made...
WDIO-TV

Price pain at the gas pumps

Gas prices have skyrocketed over the past few months to even last week. According to AAA, the national gas price is $3.84 per gallon. In Minnesota, our state average is $3.61 per gallon. The Russia and Ukraine war has caused an impact on the global crude oil, which is in...
Newport Buzz

Falling Oil Price Halts Daily Surge in Pump Prices, But For How Long?

After cresting above $123 per barrel shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of crude oil has gradually fallen below $110. If this trend holds, it may remove some of the extreme upward price pressure consumers have found at the pump, but not all. The national average price of a gallon of gas hit $4.33 on Friday, March 11, before falling a penny and holding throughout the weekend and Monday at $4.32.
News 12

If you suspect gas price gouging at the pump, here’s how to report it.

Gas prices nationwide are at a record high. Experts say there are a few reasons for the high prices. One is demand. People are traveling and commuting to work again. The other is the war in Ukraine. The day that Russia launched its invasion the price of oil went up to $100 per barrel - the highest in seven years. Now, prices are surging past $120 a barrel as buyers shun Russian crude, with many refiners fearing that sanctions could be imposed in the future. They worry about being left with oil they couldn't resell as gasoline if sanctions were imposed in the near future.
