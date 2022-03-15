Michigan is still pondering how to improve prices at the pump

Gas prices nationwide are at a record high. Experts say there are a few reasons for the high prices. One is demand. People are traveling and commuting to work again. The other is the war in Ukraine. The day that Russia launched its invasion the price of oil went up to $100 per barrel - the highest in seven years. Now, prices are surging past $120 a barrel as buyers shun Russian crude, with many refiners fearing that sanctions could be imposed in the future. They worry about being left with oil they couldn't resell as gasoline if sanctions were imposed in the near future.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO