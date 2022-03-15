ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Horror stories from Evers’ licensor’s line

 2 days ago

MADISON — The Assembly Regulatory Licensing Reform Committee has scheduled a hearing for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Capitol to gather information about a massive backlog of license and other certificate applications at the state Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS). As Empower Wisconsin reported last week,...

Urban Milwaukee

Pocan Accuses Johnson of Homophobia

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, a Democrat, accused Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of being homophobic after Johnson blocked Pocan’s brother’s nomination to a federal court seat in Green Bay. Both Pocan and his brother, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge William Pocan, are gay. In February, Johnson refused to allow...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

COVID-19 cases spike overseas, what to expect in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Nearly half of all European countries are seeing an uptick in new COVID-19 cases. So, what does that mean for us in Wisconsin?. State health officials said they are closely monitoring the rise in cases overseas that are being attributed to a "stealth" subvariant of the omicron strain. New infections are increasing dramatically in the U.K, France, Switzerland, and many other countries as some relax COVID-19 mitigation efforts and the new subvariant spreads.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

In Wisconsin, a political battle over the 2020 vote still rages

The primary season is already underway for this fall's midterm elections. And according to a CBS News poll, 61% of voters say they want politicians to address the voting process. Former President Donald Trump insists voter fraud cost him re-election, despite having lost more than 60 lawsuits challenging the process. Nearly three-quarters of Republicans believe Joe Biden's victory was illegitimate. And Republican-controlled legislatures in battleground states – including Arizona, Florida, and Georgia – have rewritten election laws. Republicans say it's in order to make voting more secure. Democrats say it's to make it harder for their traditional base to cast ballots. Perhaps no state is more contentious than Wisconsin, which Joe Biden won by less than one percent of the vote, and where a battle is raging over voting rights and wrongs.
WISCONSIN STATE

