Horror stories from Evers’ licensor’s line

The primary season is already underway for this fall's midterm elections. And according to a CBS News poll, 61% of voters say they want politicians to address the voting process. Former President Donald Trump insists voter fraud cost him re-election, despite having lost more than 60 lawsuits challenging the process. Nearly three-quarters of Republicans believe Joe Biden's victory was illegitimate. And Republican-controlled legislatures in battleground states – including Arizona, Florida, and Georgia – have rewritten election laws. Republicans say it's in order to make voting more secure. Democrats say it's to make it harder for their traditional base to cast ballots. Perhaps no state is more contentious than Wisconsin, which Joe Biden won by less than one percent of the vote, and where a battle is raging over voting rights and wrongs.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO