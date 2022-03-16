Frederick seeks members for equity board

Frederick is looking for people to serve on the city’s new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Board.

The ad hoc board will work with the mayor, aldermen and city staff on issues to improve equity in the city and support two resolutions adopted by the aldermen in 2020.

Members of the board will advocate for the community to help advance justice and fairness in the city’s priorities, policies, programs and any legislation, according to a release from the city.

The board will monitor the city’s procurement decisions for adequate participation by businesses owned by women or minorities; look for ways to work with the community to better address equity issues in the city; give feedback on city diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives; and help the city get its message out to the community.

Members of the board must live or operate a business in the city and show a commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the city. They should also represent the makeup of the community and show an ability to build connections with residents.

Anyone interested in serving should fill out an application on the city’s website by March 31.