Frederick city commission approves new West Side housing

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 2 days ago

A neighborhood near West Patrick Street in Frederick could see nearly 500 new housing units as a result of a vote by the city’s Planning Commission Monday night.

The commission unanimously approved final site plans for The Junction at 511, The Junction at 524, and The Terrace.

The three projects — two along West South Street and one on West College Terrace — would add a total of 481 units to the neighborhood.

The Junction at 524, located at 524 W. South St., would be a four-story building with 64 units. The Junction at 511, which would combine three lots in the 500 block of West South Street, would be a four-story building with 117 units.

Both projects would include affordable housing units, with the developer seeking funding through the state’s low income housing tax credit.

The Terrace, which would occupy two lots at 467 W. Patrick Street and 10-12 W. College Terrace, would add 300 units in three four-story buildings.

The projects drew some questions and criticism from residents over the amount of traffic they would generate and stormwater run-off, among other concerns.

