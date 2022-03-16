LHS SOCCER ROUNDUP: Rebels win outright 2-6A title

Alfredo Macias 01/20/2022 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

BOYS

LEGACY 2

PERMIAN 1

ODESSA – Legacy beat Odessa Permian to clinch the outright District 2-6A title on the final day of the regular season, Tuesday at Ratliff Stadium.

The Rebels (14-3-6, 9-0-3, 21 points) finished four points ahead of runner-up Frenship, which fell 4-2 to Midland High in the finale.

LHS took a 1-0 lead on an unassisted goal from Alan Martinez in the second half before Permian (7-9-3, 5-4-3, 13 points) answered with a game-tying goal with 15 minutes remaining.

Legacy’s Alfredo Macias scored the go-ahead goal, which was assisted by Dom Esquivel.

The Rebels will represent District 2-6A as the No. 1 playoff seed and will host the bi-district playoff against the No. 4 seed from District 1-6A at Grande Communications Stadium on the dates of March 24-26.

The Panthers will be the No. 4 playoff seed.

GIRLS

LEGACY 6

PERMIAN 2

ODESSA – The Legacy girls soccer team scored four unanswered goals in the second half to defeat Odessa Permian at Ratliff Stadium on Tuesday night.

Freshman Lydia Viets finished with a hat trick to lead the Lady Rebels, who ended the season with an 8-9-4 overall record and a 3-6-3 mark with nine points in District 2-6A.

The teams were tied at 2-2 at the half as the Lady Rebels got a goal from Rylee Low with an assist from Karli Ramos, while Viets scored her first goal on an assist by Deisha Morales.

Low started the second half scoring with an assist from Terra Tucker. Viets then scored her second goal unassisted. Ramos made it 5-2 on a putback off a penalty kick. Then Viets got her third goal of the night to complete the hat trick.