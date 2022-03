Internationally acclaimed media artist Lynn Hershman Leeson has a knack for divining the cultural bent of the future through her art. On Saturday, March 5, Leeson sat down with feminist scholar Peggy Phelan and SFMOMA curator Corey Keller at the McEvoy Foundation for the Arts to discuss the relationship between technology and the female body. This panel discussion, titled “Person. Woman. Camera. TV.,” was organized by Keller in conjunction with the MFA’s current exhibition, “Image Gardeners,” on display through April 30.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO