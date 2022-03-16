ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Upstate wins postseason tourney opener

BOONE, N.C. – The USC Upstate men’s basketball captured a first-round victory in The Basketball Classic on Tuesday night with an 80-74 victory at Appalachian State. The postseason triumph is the first for the program since a 2014-15 victory in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT), the predecessor of The Basketball Classic.

Upstate led by as many as 12 early in the second half and held off a Mountaineer rally over the final eight minutes of the game to secure the victory. The Spartans saw four players score in double figures led by a career-high from senior Josh Aldrich with 24. Jordan Gainey added 17 points and a pair of seniors, Bryson Mozone and Dalvin White added 16 and 15 points, respectively.

The Spartans were strong defensively forcing 16 Mountaineer turnovers and holding steady on the boards with 33 rebounds to Appalachian State’s 34. Three Spartans had 6 rebounds each, including Gainey, Mozone, and Mysta Goodloe .

With the victory to improve to 15-16 on the season, Upstate will await its second-round opponent in The Basketball Classic. Timing of that announcement has not been set.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WSPA 7News

NCAA allows women’s tournament to use the phrase ‘March Madness’ but critics say it’s still not equal

Three congressional lawmakers say the NCAA has made "inadequate progress" in addressing the inequities in the treatment of male and female athletes. The lawmakers singled out the college basketball tournaments that begin this week and sent a six-page letter to NCAA President Mark Emmert. The lawmakers say he has fialed to implement some of the key recommendations from an external review last year. The NCAA says its work is not done and many improvements have been made.
SPORTS
WVNews

Baylor women welcome Hawaii as NCAA tourney opens

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith, Queen Egbo and Caitlin Bickle got to Baylor together and were part of a national championship as freshmen in 2019. They all had a decision to make following an unexpected coaching change after last season. Smith, Egbo and Bickle all opted to stay...
WACO, TX
247Sports

ICTV: Courtside View of UNC's Open Practice at NCAA Tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas -- North Carolina held an open practice on Wednesday at Dickies Arena ahead of its first round game in the NCAA Tournament. Inside Carolina was there to provide a courtside view of the drills, dunks and treys in the following video footage ... It started with a...
BASKETBALL
