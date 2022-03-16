ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Man Who is a Former Marine Now Foreign Volunteer Fighter in Ukraine

By Meredith St. Henry
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcvSG_0egPkp0H00

A Michigan man is on the ground fighting in Ukraine as a foreign volunteer fighter.

Corey Wetherholt is from Lake Orion, a suburb north of Detroit.

He said what he’s experiencing in Ukraine is something he never imagined but knows he is where he is supposed to be.

“I was very patriotic. I wanted to help. I knew this had been my calling. I’ll just say the military lifestyle has been my calling,” said Corey Whetherholt, Foreign Volunteer Fighter. “I know this is if you believe it or not, God has planned for me, so I’m just following my path.”

Corey Wetherholt served in the U.S. Marine Corps for two years.

He was discharged for injuries during training and has been a foreign volunteer fighter for the last two years, coming from Iraq to Ukraine.

“I’ve seen a lot of stuff. And this is even for my friends who have a lot more experience than myself are saying the same thing,” said Whetherholt. “This is unlike conventional warfare. This is tanks on tanks and artillery against artillery. It’s something we have not seen in many, many years.”

Part of his job is teaching Ukrainian civilians how to fight.

“The Ukrainian people, I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t even believe that these people are like standing up to Russia,” said Whetherholt. “I was able to teach them because I just came from Iraq. I was able to teach them about the different weapons systems and how to move and how to defend yourself.”

Wetherholt’s other duty is battling Russia on the frontlines.

“When you’re up against the stuff, it’s very humiliating. I don’t know how to describe it. I’m a little shell-shocked,” said Whetherholt. “Everybody wishes they could have a great amount of courage and everything. But when he gets to the frontline, you start to take those artillery shells a meter or two meters away from you, you’re seeing guys get hit and tanks blown up.”

Wetherholt says what keeps him going is seeing the Ukrainians who have no experience in war not give up.

“All I know is that I signed up for this, and I’m going to do as best as I can,” said Wetherholt.

If you are looking for ways, you can help Wetherholt says the country desperately needs medical supplies.

