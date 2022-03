The Undertaker is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during the WrestleMania 38 festivities, entering into the hallowed halls alongside Queen Sharmell and Vader. Few have had as legendary a career in the world of professional wrestling or sports entertainment as Undertaker, so he seems to be the perfect person to ask who else should be inducted next. He was asked just that in a new interview with the Dallas Morning News, and while he said several people come to mind, there is one that stands out most, and that is Michelle McCool.

WWE ・ 18 HOURS AGO