Poland calls for NATO 'peace mission' in Ukraine protected by 'armed forces'

By Ryan King
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

Poland i s calling for NATO to support a "peace mission" in Ukraine to deliver humanitarian aid to victims of Russia's war in the country.

Vice Premier Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who made a trip to Kyiv on Tuesday, noted that such an operation would need to be "protected by armed forces" due to the intensity of the fighting .


'I THOUGHT HE WAS NEGOTIATING': TRUMP DIDN'T THINK PUTIN WOULD ORDER UKRAINE INVASION
"I think that we need a peacekeeping mission from NATO, or even possibly from a larger international structure, but a mission that will be able to defend itself and that will operate on Ukrainian territory, which will be in this country with the agreement of the president and the government of Ukraine, and it will not be a defenseless mission," Kaczynski said.

Kaczynski joined Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the prime ministers of Slovenia and the Czech Republic in a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The leaders extended their support for the war-torn nation and discussed the situation as it currently stands. The trip marked the first time a leader from a neighboring country had set foot in Ukraine since the war broke out.

All three prime ministers backed Ukraine's bid to join the European Union, per a statement on the Polish government's website. Morawiecki also pledged that Poland "will try to organize defensive weapons" for Ukraine.

