Radford leads Texas A&M past Alcorn State 74-62 in NIT

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Tyrece Radford recorded 14 points and 14 rebounds to lift Texas A&M, still stung by missing the NCAA Tournament, to a 74-62 win over Alcorn State in the NIT first round on Tuesday night.

Wade Taylor IV and Hassan Diarra each had 12 points for Texas A&M (24-12). Quenton Jackson had 10 points.

Coach Buzz Williams began his postgame press conference with a statement lasting nearly eight minutes in which he questioned why the NCAA Tournament selection committee didn’t invite the Aggies, who had a strong finish before losing to Tennessee in the SEC championship game.

Williams said he was given no specific data, only generalities, and said there must be no bias in the process. He said Texas A&M’s exclusion “defies logic.”

“The process is obviously flawed and it is apparent that there is way more included that is unseen and unknown in the selection of the 36 at-large teams than what the public is made aware of,” Williams said. “Until there is complete transparency and accountability, the system will stay broken and this will continue to happen.”

Dominic Brewton scored a season-high 20 points for the Braves (17-17). Lenell Henry added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Oddyst Walker had 10 points.

