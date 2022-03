Right now, all is quiet in the forest and wooded areas of the Capital Region. Aside from coyote hunting, and the upcoming spring turkey season, the 2021-22 hunting season in New York has come to a close. From early fall through early spring, hunters and trappers in the Capital Region have donned their camouflaged gear, and taken to the hills and streams of the incredible wooded areas we have in this area.

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO