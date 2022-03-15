Men Charged With Deer Poaching Banned From Hunting In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) – Two men accused of poaching deer at night with a spotlight have been ordered not to hunt in Massachusetts. Environmental Police arrested Manuel Lopez and Naheul Algibay-Viera in November.

Officers say they saw Algibay-Viera use a crossbow to shoot a decoy deer set up in the Templeton-Phillipston area and that Lopez was the driver.

Both men pleaded not guilty Tuesday. The judge agreed to release them, but ordered them to turn over any hunting licenses or crossbows.