Group of boaters caught speeding through Cape Coral canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Monday, a business owner reported a reckless boater to Cape Coral Police in a canal off Del Prado Boulevard South.

The caller told police the group of boaters were speeding, driving out of control, and dumping out beers into the water.

One neighbor who lives nearby and boats often said with a lot of visitors this time of year, he sees a lot of reckless boating.

Dr. Serge Thomas, an associate professor for FGCU’S Water School, said in general boaters should be extra cautious traveling through areas like a canal.

“There’s a reason there’s a no wake zone,” said Dr. Thomas.

Strong waves could cause damage to docks, seawalls, or other personal property on waterfront properties nearby.