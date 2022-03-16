ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Beach preacher shooed away with super soakers on Fort Myers Beach

By Gage Goulding
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A self-proclaimed street preacher was shooed away with super soaker squirt guns on Fort Myers Beach.

Cameras were out and recording as someone brought out a bunch of water guns on Friday.

This isn’t the first time people on and off the beach have voiced their frustration with the man speaking his word, Adam Lacroix.

There’s no secret about it, some people would rather hear the waves crash than Lacroix’s speaker blast.

“People are trying to play music and he’s out there with the speaker, which is annoying,” said Mattie Petaccio, who’s visiting from Michigan.

At the packed beach, somebody brought out the big guns in an attempt to spray the sermon away.

More than a dozen people got in on the action, picking up a gun and spraying each other and Lacroix.

“People were just running around spraying each other,” said Ellis Petaccio of Estero. “I got the dude talking about God.”

In the four-and-a-half-minute-long video, you see all kinds of spraying and even kicking of sandy water from the cameraman. Was the attack intentional?

“I don’t believe it was all intended to him,” said Mattie Petaccico. “It was just a big thing with all the people, they just shoot at each other.”

“Yeah, it’s sort of an attack a little bit,” added Deanna Shupe.

“They’re fueling him,” said Jayden Curley.

Looking down the barrel of the squirt gun, Lacroix said the answer is quite clear.

“Honestly, it was directed at us. I know it was,” he said. “Some of them were getting right in our eye and just spraying right in our face.”

Luckily he wasn’t hurt and neither was his equipment, so he didn’t call police.

Lawyer Pam Seay watched the footage and didn’t find a crime.

“Part of the reason for that is he is there on a beach and there is an assumption of risk when you are on a beach,” Seay, a law professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, said. “I don’t see a possibility for a claim here.”

While he wasn’t a fan of the Saturday soaker, Lacroix said he’ll keep coming back and the past is in the past.

“Hey, we forgive them. We know that sometimes people take it too far.”

