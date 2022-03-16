ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creating Fiction from History: 3/16/2022

By CHARLES HADDON SHANK
 2 days ago

John Schmitt was the newest member of the greatest rival to Al Capone’s organization, the O’Banion gang. Ole Gimpy himself had recruited him, so John Jacob, JJ for short, was feeling pretty good about his new position. The pay was pretty decent, though the work in Goose Island could get rather...

