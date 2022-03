All the way, if you ask center Bam Adebayo. When asked about the potential of the team, he didn't hold back. “I feel like if Kyle keeps being a floor general, Tyler keeps being Sixth Man of the Year, Jimmy keeps being Jim-VP and I keep being DPOY, I feel like this team has no ceiling in my opinion," Adebayo said after Tuesday's victory against the Detroit Pistons. "We can be one of the best teams in this league when we’re all clicking and connected playing together having fun.”

