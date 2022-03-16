ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee community creates new initiative to get health care positions filled

By Shniece Archer
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
Local Health care facilities, colleges, and Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce are creating a new approach to getting more people hired in health care.

"Our employers have communicated with us they have a little over 850 positions to fill with another thousand down the pipeline."

Katie Harwood at the Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce said they're collaborating with heath care facilities and colleges to fill the growing number of health care positions.

Harwood said there mission is to get people interested in health care now, so they'll have enough time to complete the necessary courses for employment.

"We expect another one thousand jobs to become open in the next year."

Hardwood said as the health care field grows they expect more opportunities to become available and the pandemic played a role with increasing the amount of jobs open.

"There was a shortage prior to the pandemic."

Nicole Halchak works in the Human Resources department at Tallahassee Primary Care Associates.

She said she noticed jobs like medical assistants and nurses needed filled before the pandemic and now that we're still in it, its become even harder.

Halchak said there competing with all industries to fill positions so being apart of this recruiting fair will give them an advantage.

"To show the clear opportunities available in health care once students have graduated."

Halchak said this fair will connect people with schools to learn about health care programs available and introduce them to potential employers.

Hardwood agrees that it's an opportunity needed.

"We don't care which health care employer you go work for we just want you to get interested in health care."

Tallahassee Primary Care Associates, The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of commerce, local colleges and health care facilities are partnering for the first health care recruiting fair Saturday, March 26th from 10 am to 1 pm at Walker Ford Community Center.

