ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Doctors monitoring increasing COVID cases internationally but say there's no need to panic

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykT22_0egPgqSU00

After record-high case counts at the beginning of the year, COVID-19 metrics have greatly improved in North Carolina during the past month, leading most cities and towns to drop restrictions, including mask mandates.

The warmer weather and improved situation brought people out to CCB Plaza in Durham on Tuesday night.

"I feel pretty comfortable being in social spaces as long as I have my mask on," said Michelle Liu, a student at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.

Vishakha Lakhni, a fellow student, added: "We're pretty close, so when we're together and indoors, we're OK taking our masks off, but if it's someone else, we'll keep our masks on."

Jordan Flagg said even when metrics were worse, he largely didn't alter his habits.

"I still have to live my life. It's a pleasure to see things opening back up and coming back out," Flagg said.

Despite this, infectious disease specialists are closely monitoring increasing COVID case counts internationally, including in Europe and China. Throughout the course of the pandemic, patterns in other countries have provided insight into what could eventually happen in the United States.

"I don't think thought we understand enough to think we need to do anything different at this stage other than to watch really carefully," said Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease specialist at Duke, who stressed there is no need to panic.

Wolfe said that though there has been a slight uptick in cases involving BA.2 in the US, a more transmissible subvariant of omicron , it's been in the country as metrics have improved.

"There's not strong data at all yet to say that it's more severe, (and) if you had omicron in January that actually seems to give you really good protection against other omicron subvariants," Wolfe explained.

He pointed to the importance of tracking data during the next couple of weeks as mandates have been dropped and many families travel during spring break.

This week, the White House expressed concerns over a lack of future funding to battle the pandemic, believing the impact could be felt in a number of
different ways .

"To think that we would then cut the funding for the very interventions that have been helpful for us when we've had significant waves, i.e. antibody infusions, upfront antiviral drugs, testing capacity, the kind of things that we anticipate we will correctly need if we see another surge, to cut that funding out now because we're (improving), that ignores a lesson that we should have learned from 2021 when we saw Delta reappear," said Wolfe.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fortune

Everyone is planning for a COVID-free summer. But epidemiologists say a new variant could emerge at any time.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been more than two years now since the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in the U.S., and it’s no surprise that “COVID fatigue” is setting in among many Americans who are ready to move on from the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Government
Durham, NC
Coronavirus
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Health
WebMD

If You've Never Had COVID, Should You Relax or Worry?

March 9, 2022 -- If you're among those people in the United States who never had COVID-19, how should you think about your risk?. According to the CDC, more than half the people in the U.S. are in the never-got-COVID-19 category. The CDC estimates that by the end of January,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs17

If you’re the only one in a room wearing a mask, are you still protected?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With an abundance of vaccines, testing, and masks available, Gov. Roy Cooper is now encouraging local governments and school districts to end their mask mandates. “We systematically reduced mandatory protection, relying more on people and businesses to make educated choices,” Cooper said. “These efforts have...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Europe
BGR.com

These 2 medicines are being pulled from store shelves, so beware

Drug recalls are important to stay on top and make sure you have all the latest details about, since, for one thing, most of us have medicine cabinets at home stocked with multiple over-the-counter therapeutics. Moreover, agencies like the FDA issue recalls for items like these on a pretty regular...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
New Haven Register

"Golden Blood"? Fewer Than 50 People Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
FRANCE
Arizona Mirror

Pharmacists would have to give ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 under GOP bill

A Republican bill would require pharmacists to fill prescriptions for drugs like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 passed out of committee Wednesday. The measure says that pharmacists in Arizona must “dispense all prescription orders written by a medical practitioner for the off-label use of a prescription drug” during public health states of emergency. But […] The post Pharmacists would have to give ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 under GOP bill appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
WBTW News13

When is the best day to buy gas?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Looking to fuel up? Better do it before the week starts. Sundays have consistently been the best day of the week to get gas in the last three months, according to a News13 analysis of gas prices from GasBuddy. Gas prices tend to stabilize during the weekend, dropping to the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Scientific American

Discovery of New HIV Variant Sends Warning for COVID Pandemic

As SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, has spread throughout the world, many observers have failed to take note of the millions of illnesses and deaths caused by HIV—another virus that has approached pandemic status during its history. Now an HIV variant that is more virulent and transmissible has been discovered in the Netherlands, where it apparently has been circulating for decades, according to new research. Luckily, none of the variant’s new mutations make it resistant to widely used therapies. But the finding may offer a warning for how the COVID pandemic could proceed in the coming months: viruses do not necessarily evolve to become milder.
SCIENCE
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
55K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy