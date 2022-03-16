Surprise event explores mind-body link

Sun Health Wellness is playing host to Resiliency: The Mind-Body Connection, at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Vista Center for the Arts in Surprise.

This event features keynote speaker Mathew Blades, an award-winning Phoenix radio personality and host of the “Learn from People Who Lived It” podcast.

The other speaker will be Ann Sebren, principal lecturer for the College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University.

Sun Health Wellness develops and implements community-based health and wellness programs to help people live a longer, healthier and more purposeful life. These evidence-based programs and services include educational, consultative and hands-on assistance that tackle some common health challenges that affect the community.

Sun Health Wellness is at 14719 W. Grand Ave., Bldg B, Surprise