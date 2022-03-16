ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Harmon scores 19 to carry Oregon over Utah St. 83-72 in NIT

De'Vion Harmon posted 19 points as Oregon defeated Utah State 83-72 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Jacob Young had 17 points for Oregon (20-14). Rivaldo Soares added 13 points.

Steven Ashworth had 20 points for the Aggies (18-16). Brandon Horvath added 15 points, Sean Bairstow had 12 points and Justin Bean had 9 points and 16 rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

thecomeback.com

John Calipari under fire after upset loss to St. Peters

Kentucky Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari is a Hall of Famer and one of the winningest coaches in NCAA history. But following Kentucky’s stunning loss to the St. Peter’s Peacocks on Thursday, Calipari is facing a lot of criticism. Any way you slice it, that loss is one...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KREM

Game Tracker: Boise State vs. Memphis in NCAA Tournament

PORTLAND, Ind. — For the first time since 2015, the Boise State men's basketball team is back at the NCAA Tournament and ready to defend their Mountain West Conference Tournament title in the national spotlight. Head coach Leon Rice and the Broncos are set to face Memphis in a...
BOISE, ID
