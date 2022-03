Nikola Jokic has already put together quite the resume at just 27 years of age. He is a four time All-Star who won his first MVP award last season and is making a strong case to win it again this year. He recently strengthened his case for MVP by leading the Nuggets to a victory over Joel Embiid and the 76ers. But on Wednesday, he did something that only three Nuggets have done before him: Jokic scored his 10,000 career point.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO